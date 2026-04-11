 Newly-Wed Couple Die After Chicken Feed Loaded Truck Overturns Over Auto In MP's Shivpuri
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Newly-Wed Couple Die After Chicken Feed Loaded Truck Overturns Over Auto In MP's Shivpuri

Four people, including a newly married couple, died after a truck loaded with chicken feed overturned on an auto in Shivpuri on Saturday. The accident happened near Tongra Road in Sirsoud as the family was returning after the bride’s farewell. Locals rescued the victims, but doctors declared them dead.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 11, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
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Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Four people, including a newly married couple, died after a truck loaded with chicken feed overturned on an auto-rickshaw in Shivpuri on Saturday.

The accident occurred near a petrol pump on Tongra Road in Sirsoud.

According to information, Virendra Shakya from Rajgarh village had married Rajeshwari Shakya from Sanjay Colony on Friday.

Accident Occurred After 'Vidai'

On Saturday, after the bride’s farewell, the couple was returning to Rajgarh village with family members in an auto when the accident happened.

The auto driver had stopped the vehicle near the petrol pump on Tongra Road. At that time, the driver and the groom’s sister had gone to a nearby shop.

Meanwhile, a truck loaded with chicken feed suddenly lost control and overturned on the parked auto.

At the time of the accident, the groom Virendra Shakya, bride Rajeshwari Shakya, the groom’s mother Anvesh Shakya, and sister-in-law Rajo Shakya were sitting inside the auto. All four got trapped under the overturned truck and were seriously injured.

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Local people rushed to the spot after the accident and informed the police. A JCB machine was called to remove the truck and rescue the trapped victims. After about half an hour, the four people were pulled out and taken to the district hospital. However, doctors declared them dead on arrival.

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According to information, preparations were also underway for another family function. The engagement ceremony of the groom’s sister Bhuriya Shakya was scheduled to take place in Rajgarh village the same day, and family members were planning to attend it after the bride’s farewell.

Police have started an investigation to find out how the truck lost control and overturned on the auto.

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