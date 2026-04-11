Caught on CCTV: Drunk Youths Crash Speeding Bike Into Divider In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two drunk youths were seriously injured after their speeding bike hit a road divider in Jabalpur on Friday.

The incident took place in the area of Ghamapur Police Station and was captured on a CCTV camera, which is circulating widely on social media on Saturday.

The CCTV video of the incident has surfaced, showing the youths riding the bike at high speed and trying to overtake vehicles passing by. During the attempt, the rider lost control and the bike crashed into the divider and hit a pole, leaving both youths lying on the road, badly injured.

Watch the CCTV clip below:

#WATCH | CCTV: Two Youths Critical After Their Speeding Bike Rams Into Divider At Ghamapur In #Jabalpur#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/HSxaTTi0yZ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 11, 2026

According to information, both youths were reportedly under the influence of alcohol when the accident happened. Their bike lost control and crashed into the divider.

Local residents rushed to the spot and took the injured youths to the district hospital for treatment.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Two Injured After Speeding Bike Crashes Into Roadwork Barricade

Two men were injured after their motorcycle crashed near a road excavation site in Jabalpur on April 10. The accident took place in the Gokalpur area.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed nearby, and the video later surfaced on social media. In the footage, the motorcycle was seen coming at high speed, and the riders appeared unaware of the roadwork ahead. They failed to apply the brakes in time and crashed into a tin barricade placed near the excavation site.

Watch video below :

Two Men Were Injured After Their Speeding Motorcycle Crashed Into A Barricade Near A Road Excavation Site, Throwing ONE Rider Into A Pit In Jabalpur#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews | #FreePressMP pic.twitter.com/WxB6vY33H4 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) April 10, 2026

Due to the impact, one rider was thrown to the side of the road while the other fell into the dug pit. The motorcycle remained on the road after the crash.

The road had been dug up under the AMRUT 2.0 Mission for laying a pipeline.

A deep pit had been made in the middle of the road as part of the work.