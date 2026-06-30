Newborn Found Abandoned Roadside In MP's Shivpuri, Police Rescue Infant, Launch Probe To Trace Parents | FP Photo

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A newborn baby was found abandoned by the roadside in Shivpuri on Tuesday.

Police and the Dial-112 team rescued the infant and admitted to the hospital in the district.

The incident happened in Agrara village under the Pohri police station area of ​​Shivpuri district.

As news of the discovery spread, a crowd gathered at the spot. Police and the Dial-112 team arrived promptly and safely transported the newborn to the Pohri Community Health Centre.

According to Dr Rajat Sahu of the Pohri Community Health Centre, the infant is currently in good health and has been placed under medical observation.

Given the gravity of the matter, the Child Helpline in Shivpuri district has been informed.

Additionally, instructions have been issued to all Anganwadi centers under the Pohri project to gather information on women who have recently given birth, in an effort to trace the newborn's family.

The police have initiated an investigation against an unknown person and are trying to determine who abandoned the newborn by the roadside and under what circumstances.

The infant is currently safe, and the administration is making arrangements for proper care. While a major tragedy was averted by the safe recovery of the newborn, the incident raises several questions.

All eyes are now on the police investigation and the search for the person who abandoned this innocent child.

Newborn Boy Rescued Alive From Culvert Water Pipe In MP’s Ratlam; Police Probe Abandonment

A similar case of a newborn rescued was reported on 29 june where newborn boy was rescued alive after being found abandoned inside a water pipe beneath a culvert in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district on Sunday morning.

According to information, the incident was reported near Mathuri village along the Ring Road in Ratlam district.