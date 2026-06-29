Pulse Polio Campaign Begins In MP's Shivpuri; 1.57 Lakh Children To Receive Vaccine

Pulse Polio Campaign Begins; 1.57 Lakh Children To Receive Vaccine | FP photo

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): National Pulse Polio Campaign begins across Ashoknagar district on Sunday with the administration setting a target of administering polio drops to around 1,57,655 children below the age of five between June 28 and June 30.

The campaign was formally launched at the District Hospital by Collector Saket Malviya in the presence of public representatives.

The Collector inaugurated the drive by administering the first doses of the oral polio vaccine to children. He also administered polio drops to his two daughters.

A total of 1,008 vaccination booths have been set up across the district, where 2,016 health workers have been deployed.

Besides booth-based vaccination, health teams will conduct door-to-door visits and operate transit vaccination points to ensure every eligible child is covered.

Collector Malviya highlighted the importance of immunisation in preventing polio and appealed to parents to ensure that every child under five years of age receives the vaccine.

Shivpuri: The three-day National Pulse Polio Immunisation Campaign began across Shivpuri district. The inaugural day saw public representatives and dignitaries launching Pulse Polio booths across the district.

The main programme at the District Hospital was inaugurated by District Panchayat CEO Vijay Raj and CMHO Dr Sanjay Rishishwar.

Rishishwar said that 2,150 Pulse Polio booths, 56 transit booths and 40 mobile teams have been deployed to ensure complete coverage.