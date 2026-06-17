4-Year-Old Girl Dies, Four Injured After Suspected Gas Cylinder Blast In MP's Shivpuri-- VIDEO

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A four-year-old girl died and four others were seriously injured after gas cylinder exploded in Shivpuri on Wednesday.

According to information, the incident took place in Gudar village under the Khaniyadhana police station area while breakfast was being prepared inside the house.

The powerful blast caused the roof and walls of the house to collapse, trapping the family members under the debris.

The four injured persons were first taken to the Shivpuri Medical College. As their condition was serious, they were later referred to a hospital in Gwalior for better treatment.

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मध्य प्रदेश के शिवपुरी जिले के खनियांधाना थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम गुड़र में बुधवार सुबह रसोई गैस सिलेंडर में विस्फोट होने से बड हादसा हो गया। धमाका इतना भीषण था कि मकान का हिस्सा ढह गया और घर में आग लग गई।



हादसे में 4 वर्षीय मासूम जानवी प्रजापति की मौत हो गई सूचना पर… pic.twitter.com/u7KGWBtpbM — Prime News (@PrimeNewsInd) June 17, 2026

Officials said the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be confirmed. Initial findings suggest that the blast may have been caused by diesel or petrol stored inside the house catching fire. Another possibility being investigated is the explosion of an LPG cylinder.

The Incident

Local residents said the family ran a grocery shop and was also allegedly selling diesel and petrol in the area. Officials said breakfast was being prepared on a gas stove at the time of the incident, while two other gas cylinders were also kept inside the house. Villagers believe one of the cylinders may have exploded, though this has not been confirmed.

During the rescue operation, officials also found that one gas cylinder could not be located in the debris, raising further questions about what caused the blast.

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After receiving information, police, the fire brigade, and district officials rushed to the spot. Rescue teams worked for several hours to control the fire and remove the debris. During the operation, the body of four-year-old Jhanvi was recovered from the rubble.

According to eyewitnesses, after the explosion, a man identified as Phool Singh Prajapati rushed into the burning house to save the family members. However, he too suffered burn injuries while trying to rescue them.

Shivpuri Collector Arpit Verma, Superintendent of Police Yangchen Dolkar Bhutia, local MLA Pritam Lodhi, and other officials visited the spot to inspect the situation and review the rescue work.

Collector Arpit Verma said the administration is investigating all possible causes of the explosion. He added that the injured have been shifted to Gwalior for treatment, and an officer has been sent along with them. Police said the investigation is ongoing, and the exact cause of the explosion will be known only after the inquiry is completed.