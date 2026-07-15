New Space Exploration Gallery At Bhopal Blends Ancient Indian Concepts With Space Technology — VIDEO | Represenatative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said India has progressed in the field of science with a futuristic vision and remarkable work is being done in space technology and other areas.

Yadav inaugurated the Space Exploration Gallery at the Regional Science Centre in Bhopal, which was also attended by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Developed in collaboration with the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) under the Ministry of Culture and the Bhopal district administration, this gallery offers visitors a vivid experience of the scientific journey from the origins of the universe to modern space missions, an official said.

The gallery integrates ancient Indian knowledge traditions, the Nasadiya Sukta of the Rigveda, and the concept of zero with modern astronomy and space technology, Both Yadav and Shekhawat viewed and appreciated several exhibits.

The Bhopal District Administration is also a partner in establishing this unique Space Exploration Gallery in the state.

"India has progressed in the field of science with a vision for the future, and remarkable work is being done in all areas, from space technology to other areas," Yadav said.

He added that the Space Exploration Gallery at the Regional Science Centre, Bhopal, has been established at a low cost and provides maximum information.

"To satisfy children's curiosity about science, various world-class artefacts have been installed. This gallery will enhance the state's pride and dignity," he said.

Just visited the new _Space Exploration Gallery_ at Regional Science Centre, Bhopal 🚀

Saw exhibits on Solar System, satellites, rocket launching, infrared rays & Sunita Williams’ space journey.Great initiative by Dr. Mohan Yadav, CM MP for students. #Bhopal #SpaceExploration pic.twitter.com/U6F2Uky3fR — Shivani Pawar (@Shivani92440638) July 14, 2026

Shekhawat said that Madhya Pradesh, being the heart of the country, plays an important role across various spheres, from tourism to cultural preservation.

"To fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of heritage and development, Madhya Pradesh is actively preserving and promoting culture. The state's reach into space science is also expanding," he added.

The Union minister said efforts have been made to connect students with the latest knowledge and research in space science.

Shekhawat said that Bhopal has received a significant gift in the form of the Space Exploration Gallery, terming it a special day for Madhya Pradesh.

This gallery chronicles India's achievements in space science from historical times to the present and also displays the current efforts of the country and Madhya Pradesh in the space sector.

The "Hall of Space Exploration Gallery" at the Regional Science Centre is one of the country's most cutting-edge and experiential science galleries.

Developed in collaboration with the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) under the Ministry of Culture and the Bhopal district administration, this gallery offers visitors a vivid experience of the scientific journey from the origins of the universe to modern space missions, an official said.

The gallery integrates ancient Indian knowledge traditions, the Nasadiya Sukta of the Rigveda, and the concept of zero with modern astronomy and space technology, he said.

The gallery features over 30 interactive and immersive exhibits, presents concepts such as space flight simulators, space walks, 3-D viewing of celestial bodies, AI in space exploration, space tourism, rocket and spacecraft functioning, orbital mechanics, and the International Space Station in an engaging and intuitive manner, the official said.

The gallery also showcases India's glorious space journey, from the launch of the first sounding rocket from Thumba to the achievements of Aryabhata, Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, Aditya-L1, and the upcoming Gaganyaan mission.

The official added that the gallery serves as an important medium for developing scientific temper, innovation, curiosity, and interest in space science among students, researchers, and citizens.