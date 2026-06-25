New Pune–Danapur–Pune Amrit Bharat Express To Begin June 27 Via Itarsi, Enhancing Madhya Pradesh Connectivity

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To provide passengers with an affordable, comfortable, and improved rail travel experience, the railway administration is introducing a new regular weekly Amrit Bharat Express service between Pune and Danapur.

The train will run via Itarsi station in the Bhopal Division of West Central Railway, enhancing rail connectivity between Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Maharashtra.

Train No. 11431 Pune–Danapur Amrit Bharat Weekly Express will depart from Pune every Saturday at 15:25 hrs and arrive at Itarsi at 06:05 hrs and Narsinghpur at 08:08 hrs the following day. The train will reach Danapur at 01:30 hrs on Monday.

Similarly, Train No. 11432 Danapur–Pune Amrit Bharat Weekly Express will depart from Danapur every Monday at 03:30 hrs and arrive at Narsinghpur at 17:13 hrs and Itarsi at 19:50 hrs. The train will reach Pune at 11:05 hrs on Tuesday.

The new service will commence regular operations from Pune on June 27, 2026, and from Danapur on June 29, 2026.

Halt Schedule at Itarsi Station (Bhopal Division)

Train No. 11431 Pune–Danapur Amrit Bharat Weekly Express

Arrival: 06:05 hrs

Departure: 06:15 hrs

Train No. 11432 Danapur–Pune Amrit Bharat Weekly Express

Arrival: 19:50 hrs

Departure: 20:00 hrs

Major Halts

Daund, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarsi, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction, Buxar, and Ara.