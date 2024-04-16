New India Literacy Prog: MP Surpasses Target, 70% Students Succeed

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh has surpassed the set target given under New India Literacy Programme(Nav Saksharata ), a nationwide initiative aimed at eradicating illiteracy. Conducted by the Department of School Education and Literacy of the Central Government, the program witnessed an outstanding performance from Madhya Pradesh, with over 10 lakh students participating in the examination held on March 17.

70% of the students from Madhya Pradesh who appeared in the exam emerged successful, showcasing the state’s commitment to educational empowerment. In the first round, held on September 20, 2023, approximately 18 lakh students from across the country participated, with the majority hailing from Madhya Pradesh alone.

Director of Rajya Shiksha Kendra S Dhanaraju, told the Free Press that the School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh has been actively conducting the Nav Shaksharta Abhiyan to combat illiteracy in the state. The Government of India set a target of 750,000 participants for the exam. From Madhya Pradesh, 1,211,324 students participated, and over 11 lakh students from the state succeeded in the exam.

App introduced

In a bid to enhance the reach and effectiveness of the Adult Literacy Programme, Madhya Pradesh's School Education Department has introduced the NILP-MP mobile app. Supported by both the Government of India and the State Government, this app serves as a pivotal tool in achieving 100% literacy. It engages ground-level stakeholders, including teachers, field investigators, and administrative staff, streamlining the identification and education of illiterate individuals. Through collaborative efforts and innovative solutions like the NILP-MP app, Madhya Pradesh is poised to make significant strides in its mission towards a fully literate society.