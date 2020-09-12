New Delhi’s lifeline to MP: 1,000 oxygen machines sent

The union government has sent 1,000 oxygen concentrator machines to Madhya Pradesh, which is facing oxygen shortage for COVID patients. The machines have been given to districts.

As per doctors, machines supply direct oxygen for medical use from air. It will reduce dependency on oxygen cylinders, which are in high demand in Madhya Pradesh.

The state government has made arrangements for oxygen supply from Bhilai (Chhattisgarh) after Maharashtra stopped giving it. Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services Corporation Limited managing director J Vijay Kumar confirmed that state received 1,000 oxygen concentrator machines that have been given to districts.

An oxygen concentrator receives air, purifies it, and then distributes the newly formed air. Before it goes into the concentrator, air is made up of 80 per cent nitrogen and 20 per cent oxygen. An oxygen concentrator uses the air when it acquires 90 to 95 per cent pure oxygen and 5 to 10 per cent nitrogen. The nitrogen is separated to give the patient the highest dose of oxygen possible.

‘We’ve received 40 machines’

Hamidia Hospital medical superintendent Dr ID Chaurasia said 40 oxygen concentrator machines have been received. The machine is attached to wall and draws oxygen direct from air. “It will reduce dependency on oxygen cylinders. Machines are good for Covid patients,” he added.