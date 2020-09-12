Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal reports highest single-day spike with 281 positives

Bhopal reported highest single day spike with 281 positives on Saturday taking tally to 13,845.

BSP MLA Ram Bai also tested positive on Saturday. Raj Bhavan reported nine more positives on Saturday. Four positives have been reported from National Law Academy. While one positive has been reported from National Law Institute University (NLIU).

Dinesh Nargawe, Jail Superintendent, said, “We keep new comers (prisoners) at Jail Jahangirabad for 14 days as quarantine. So six positives are from such category and four who came positives in New Jail are from jail staff.”

Five positives have been reported from EME Centre. Ten positives have been reported from Jail and six of the htem from Jail (Jahangirabad) and four from new Jail.

Eight doctors have been reported positive and three are from Gandhi Medical College and two frm Chirayu Medical College and Hospital. Three came positive from AIIMS while two of them are doctors. One doctor came positive from JK Hospital.

Thirteen came positive in Saket Nagar and eight postives of them are in same family in Saket Nagar. E-2 and E-4(Arera Colony) reported one each positive. Revera Township reported one positive. Indus Garden(Bawadiakalan) and Malviya Nagar reported two cases each.

MP Nagar reported four positives. Gurunanakpura (Raisen Road) reported four from same family.Rajat Vihar reported two positives from same family.

ITBP (Kanha Saiya) reported four posiitves. Two positives have been reported from Hanumanganj and one from Mangalwara police station. One positive has been detected in 25th Battalion (bhadbhada). Police line (Nehru Nagar) and police line Govindpura reported one positive each.

Hanuman Mandir (Tilajamalpura) reported three positives. Three positive have been reported from same family in Hanumanjganj. Three positives in same family from Vishwavidyalaya Parishar (Hoshangabad Road).

Two positives have been reported from Lalita Nagar. Two positive are from Shivajiwada (Barkheda Pathani). Sankaracharya Nagar reported three positives. Rajiv Nagar reported two positives in same family.