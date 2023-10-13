Never Differentiated Ladli Behana’s On Grounds Of Caste, Religion: CM

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he ran the government like a family and had never differentiated Ladli Behana’s on the grounds of caste and religion.

“ Sisters are sisters…we ran the government with the feeling to ward off all their problems,” he asserted.

He was addressing the massive road show held in support of BJP’s candidate for Govindpura assembly seat, Krishna Gaur on Friday evening. He reckoned the various public welfare schemes to woo the voters.

Most importantly, he spoke about the Ladli Behana scheme by saying that he is fortunate that out of 1.32 crore Ladli Behana, 50,000 resides alone in Govindpura assembly constituency.

Asserting that he will not allow even a single tear to come into the eyes of Ladli Behana, he asked the women voters to be wary of deceits of Congress and should not get waylaid. Wherever his cavalcade passed during the roadshow, he received a rousing welcome. People rained flower petals from the roofs of their houses. Women including Muslim women jostled with each other to felicitate him.

