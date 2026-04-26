Neighbour Barges Into Home, Rapes15-Year-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh's Datia; Booked | Representational Image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour after he broke into her home while she was slept in Madhya Pradesh's Datia, as reported on Sunday.

After that incident, an atmosphere of fear and outrage prevails in the locality.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Unao police area in Datia.

According to the police, the victim stated in her complaint that she was sleeping alone in her room at home at the time of the incident. The room's light was on, and the door was closed.

During this time, accused Rishabh Kushwaha, a youth residing in the neighbourhood, somehow managed to gain entry into the room and forcibly committed the rape.

The teenager attempted to resist and tried to raise an alarm, but the accused covered her mouth, assaulted her, and threatened her.

It is said that while leaving, the accused also threatened to kill the girl, due to which she got scared and did not inform anyone about it at night.

The next day girl gathered courage and told her family about the incident. Subsequently, accompanied by her family, she went to the police station and lodged a formal complaint.

Upon receiving the complaint, the police have arrested the accused youth and have initiated an investigation into the matter.

This incident has once again raised serious questions regarding the safety and security of women and children.

Residents have demanded strict action against the accused from the administration to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

The police have appealed to the general public to immediately report any suspicious activity or crime so that timely action can be taken and crime can be curbed.