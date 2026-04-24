Bride Abducted From Parlour By Lover, Held Hostage For Months, And Repeatedly Raped In Madhya Pradesh's Datia

Bride Abducted On Vidai Day From Parlour, Held Hostage For Months, And Repeatedly Raped Madhya Pradesh's Dati | AI Generated

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from a beauty parlour, held hostage for months, and repeatedly raped in Madhya Pradesh's Datia.

The incident happened under the jurisdiction of the Unao police station area, Datia.

According to the police, based on the woman's supplementary statement, the police have registered a case against the prime accused Shivam Kamariya, and two accomplices, Ashish Kamariya and Bablu Yadav, under charges of abduction, rape, and criminal intimidation

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The girl said in her statement that she used to regularly talk to Shivam, a resident of the same village, on the phone. The boy pressured her for marriage, however ger family fixed her wedding with someone else.

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As per her statement, on the day of her 'Vidai', she had gone to a beauty parlour in Unao to get ready. During this time, the accused arrived at the location, intimidated her, forced her onto his motorcycle, and took her in the direction of Bhander.

Subsequently, travelling via Jhansi, he took her to his maternal uncle's house in the Sagar district. The woman alleged that she was held there for an extended period, during which the accused sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

She further stated that the accused later brought her to the Chilla area of ​​Datia district, where he coerced her into giving statements under duress. Eventually, she managed to escape from the accused's custody, returned home, and narrated the entire ordeal to a female police officer.

A search for the accused individuals is currently underway.