EOW Registers Case Against Insurance Agents, Others In MP For ₹8 Crore Fake Claim Fraud; Syndicate Declared Living Persons Dead Using Forged Certificates

EOW Registers Case Against Agents For ₹8 Crore Fake Claim Fraud; Syndicate Declared Living Persons Dead Using Forged Certificates | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered a case against insurance agents, public servants and nominees for allegedly attempting to secure insurance claims worth Rs 8 crore using fabricated documents.

The matter came to light following a complaint by officials of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. The company alleged that in the Mandsaur and Ujjain areas, agents were suppressing facts regarding serious illnesses and filing claims after the deaths of policyholders.

Investigations revealed that in 19 out of 27 scrutinised policies, the insured persons were suffering from critical ailments, which were hidden at the time of issuing the policies. Furthermore, in several instances, living persons were declared dead through forged death certificates to siphon off claim amounts.

Government servants, including sarpanchs and panchayat secretaries, allegedly facilitated the fraud by providing fake death certificates and other fabricated records.

The agents were reportedly attempting to claim a total of Rs 8 crore through this syndicate. Following the internal probe by the insurance company and subsequent verification by the EOW, an FIR has been registered against 13 insurance agents, 22 nominees and other individuals involved in the racket.