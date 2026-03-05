EOW Registers FIR Against Builders For ₹12.44 Crore Fraud Involving Rashmi Signature And Heights Projects | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has registered an FIR for an alleged financial fraud of more than ₹12.44 crore against builders Hemendra Bosmiya, Yogesh Bosmiya and others.

According to the Cuffe Parade police, an FIR was registered on March 4, 2026, under sections 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint filed by Shlok Vivek Agarwal on behalf of applicant Renu Agarwal.

As per the complaint, the accused allegedly took a loan of ₹5 crore in 2015 from the complainant’s grandfather by mortgaging 16 flats in ‘Rashmi Signature’ project. However, without the lender’s consent, the accused allegedly re-mortgaged the same flats to another financial entity and later sold them to third parties without repaying the loan.

The complaint further states that in 2017, the accused issued post-dated cheques worth ₹12.44 crore to the complainant and mortgaged 14 flats in the ‘Rashmi Heights’ project as security. The cheques later bounced, and it was allegedly discovered that the same flats had already been mortgaged earlier.

Police said the accused subsequently sold those flats as well without clearing the loan amount, thereby allegedly cheating the complainant of ₹12.44 crore. Further investigation into the case is underway.

