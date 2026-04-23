 Agra Police Attach Property Of Conversion Racket Kingpin In Bhopal Link Case
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Agra Police Attach Property Of Conversion Racket Kingpin In Bhopal Link Case

Agra police have attached a portion of the house of Daud Ahmad, the alleged mastermind of a conversion racket, in Bhopal. His room and belongings were sealed during the action. The case, linked to missing girls in Agra, has led to over 14 arrests. Investigators suspect foreign funding and wider international links in the network.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 23, 2026, 10:14 PM IST
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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Agra police on Wednesday sealed and attached a portion of the house belonging to Daud Ahmad, the mastermind of a high-profile conversion racket busted last year in Agra.

The police had earlier pasted a legal notice at Ahmad’s residence, informing his family about the attachment proceedings. The family which includes his parents told officials that Ahmed is currently residing in Canada.

Brajendra Marskole, the Gandhi Nagar police station in-charge, said a team from Agra police sealed Ahmad’s room along with his belongings as part of the attachment process. The family has been warned not to open the room or they will face legal action.

Police sources claim Ahmad, a resident of Bhopal, played a crucial role in channelling foreign funds to support the syndicate’s activities in Agra. Investigators have also indicated suspected links extending to Pakistan, suggesting the case is part of a wider international network.

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The case surfaced in July 2025 after two sisters went missing from Agra and were later rescued from Kolkata. Their statements led to the exposure of an organised conversion racket. So far, more than 14 accused have been arrested, including masterminds operating from Delhi and Goa.

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