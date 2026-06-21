NEET-UG Re-Exam Today Under Multi-Layered Security; Over 45k Candidates Appear In Madhya Pradesh -- VIDEO

NEET-UG Re-Exam Today Under Multi-Layered Security; Over 13,000 Candidates Appear In Bhopal -- VIDEO | Rpresentative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): India's largest entrance test for medical courses, NEET-UG re-examination, is being held today on Sunday, June 21.

In Madhya Pradesh, over 45K students are appearing across heavily monitored centres.

Candidates are prohibited from carrying electronic devices, such as mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, or smartwatches, into the centres.

A total of 13,774 students will take the exam across 32 centres in Bhopal. Following the paper leak controversy last month, the NTA and district administration have implemented a multi-layered security system this time.

Security arrangements were verified through mock drills conducted at all exam centres on Saturday.

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: NEET-UG re-examination papers dispatched under tight security to 32 centres in Bhopal.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/5uWnpeE6bN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2026

Leave for officials and staff assigned to exam duties has been cancelled. Furthermore, the relieving of officials who have been transferred has been put on hold until the examination concludes.

Students wearing traditional or religious attire have been asked to arrive earlier due to additional screening procedures.

Highest Number of Candidates in Bhopal and Indore

In Bhopal, 13,774 students will take the exam, while the number in Indore exceeds 14,000.

Other expected candidate numbers include 5,000 in Gwalior, 10,000 in Jabalpur, 4,303 in Chhindwara, 1,839 in Guna, 1,709 in Vidisha, 1,283 in Narmadapuram, and 865 in Ashoknagar.

GPS tracking, biometric verification, and CCTV surveillance

The NTA has implemented special security protocols for the NEET re-examination.

Vehicles transporting exam materials will be equipped with GPS tracking and accompanied by a CRPF escort.

All centres are equipped with CCTV surveillance, Aadhaar-based biometric verification, and additional biometric machines, with extra staff deployed. Candidates are permitted to carry only transparent water bottles.

VIDEO | Jabalpur: "Government has made all arrangements for students, special instructions issued to administration for NEET-UG re-test," says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav.#NEETReTest #NEET



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/y5huYSlp7Y — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2026

Help booths at railway stations

Special help booths have been set up at the Bhopal, Vidisha, Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad), Guna, and Ashoknagar railway stations to assist students arriving for the NEET re-examination.

The National Medical Commission has cancelled leave for students at all medical colleges and institutions on June 20 and 21.

Candidates Advised to Arrive Early

Reporting, biometric verification, and frisking at the exam centres will begin at 11:00 AM and continue until 1:30 PM; no entry will be permitted after this time.

The examination will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM. Candidates with disabilities will be granted an additional 65 minutes.