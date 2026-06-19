NEET Re-Exam 2026: Officials Inspect Centres Amid Tight Security A Day Before In MP’s Gwalior — VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the NEET re-examination on June 21, officials inspected exam centres in Gwalior and reviewed security arrangements and facilities for candidates on Friday.

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan said the district has 25 exam centres, where more than 5,000 students will appear for the exam. She said centre supervisors have been appointed at all locations.

The entry of candidates will begin at 11 am. Chauhan said all exam centres have complete security arrangements, and the question papers will be transported under strict security to ensure the examination is held smoothly.

The 2026 examination was originally held on May 3, but a re-examination is scheduled for June 21 for eligible candidates following the NTA's decision to reconduct the test.

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#WATCH | Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh: Officials inspected NEET exam centres, reviewed security arrangements and facilities before the re-examination on June 21.



Collector Ruchika Chauhan says, "There are 25 centers in Gwalior district. More than 5000 children will take the exam in… pic.twitter.com/XgeEdR5YNg — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 19, 2026

The exam is held in pen-and-paper mode and tests students on Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. It serves as the single entrance examination for undergraduate medical admissions across government and private institutions in India.

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Special Trains For Candidates

To help NEET aspirants reach their examination centres without travel hassles, the Railways has introduced special train services ahead of the June 21 examination. The Jabalpur Division of Western Railway will run special trains between Indore, Bhopal and Ratlam on June 20, keeping in mind the expected rush of students and their families.

To accommodate more passengers, the special train will have 17 coaches, including 13 sleeper coaches, two general coaches and two SLR/D coaches.

The move is aimed at ensuring a comfortable journey for candidates while reducing the extra crowd on regular trains during the examination period.

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