 Western Railway To Run Special Trains For NEET Candidates On June 20; Check Route & Timings Across Madhya Pradesh
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Western Railway To Run Special Trains For NEET Candidates On June 20; Check Route & Timings Across Madhya Pradesh

Western Railway's Jabalpur Division will operate special trains between Indore, Bhopal and Ratlam on June 20 to help NEET candidates travel to their examination centres. The trains aim to manage the extra rush during the exam period and reduce pressure on regular services. Railway officials have advised passengers to check train timings before travelling.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 19, 2026, 10:45 AM IST
Western Railway To Run Special Trains For NEET Candidates On June 20; Check Route & Timings Across Madhya Pradesh
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Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): With the NEET examination approaching, the Railways has made special travel arrangements to help students reach their examination centres on time.

Keeping in mind the expected rush of candidates and their families, the Jabalpur Division of Western Railway has decided to operate special trains between Indore, Bhopal and Ratlam on June 20, 2026.

Railway officials said the special services have been introduced to provide a smooth and comfortable journey for NEET candidates. The trains are also expected to reduce the extra crowd on regular train services during the examination period.

Train Route & Schedule

According to the railway schedule, Special Train No. 09354 will leave Indore at 11:25 am on June 20. The train will travel via Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj, Badnagar, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Maksi, Shujalpur, Sehore and Sant Hirdaram Nagar, before reaching Bhopal at 7:00 pm.

Similarly, Special Train No. 09353 will depart from Bhopal at 7:40 pm on the same day. It will stop at Sant Hirdaram Nagar, Sehore, Shujalpur, Maksi, Ujjain and Nagda, and will reach Ratlam at 12:55 am the next day.

To handle the expected number of passengers, the railway has attached 17 coaches to the special train. These include 13 sleeper coaches, two general coaches and two SLR/D coaches, allowing a large number of students and other passengers to travel comfortably.

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Railway officials said all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure that candidates do not face any travel problems during the examination. Since the train connects major cities such as Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam and Bhopal, it is expected to be a major convenience for students appearing for the NEET exam.

Passengers have been advised to check the latest train timings and stoppage details on the official railway website before starting their journey. The special train is expected to make travel easier for NEET candidates and help them reach their examination centres without unnecessary stress.

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