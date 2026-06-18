Jabalpur High Court Clears Way For MPPSC Main Exam 2025 | Madhya Pradesh High Court

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court principal bench in Jabalpur on Thursday vacated the stay on the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) State Service Main Examination 2025. The main examination had been stayed since March 25, 2025.

The constitutionality of certain rules governing the State Service Examination 2025 was challenged in the High Court. The issues included the non-release of category-wise cut-off marks for the preliminary examination, the failure to select meritorious reserved-category candidates against unreserved posts, and the policy preventing candidates who availed age relaxation from migrating to the unreserved category.

In these petitions, the High Court had issued interim orders staying the conduct of the main examination, which was scheduled for March 25, 2025, and April 2, 2025.

MPPSC submitted a list of category-wise cut-off marks to the High Court but did not address the specific issues raised in the petitions. Subsequently, an application was filed on July 27, 2025, seeking vacation of the stay order. However, the High Court directed the State Government to file a point-wise response to the issues raised.

Although the State Government and the Commission filed replies, counsel for the petitioners argued during subsequent hearings that the submissions were incomplete and inadequate, as they failed to provide proper, logical and point-wise responses to the issues raised.

Senior advocate Rameshwar Singh Thakur, appearing for the petitioners, said, The High Court summoned counsel for the Public Service Commission and directed that the examination be conducted. The next hearing in the matter has been scheduled for July 17, 2026.