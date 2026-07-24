NEET Paper Leak Protest: Melody Toffee, Roses & 'Gandhi Ji Ko Revive Karo...' Gen-Z's Satirical Protest In Bhopal Draws Spotlight— VIDEO

NEET Paper Leak Protest: GenZ Goes Creative With Protest In Bhopal, Distributes Melody, Roses; Raise Slogans, 'Gandhi Ji Ko Revive Karo' | VIDEO | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of students gathered in Bhopal on Friday evening, to show solidarity with the protest at Jantar Matar in Delhi.

They staged a peaceful demonstration at the Board Office Square in Bhopal, and raised humorous and satirical slogans against the NEET paper leak, demanding a better education system in the country, asserting resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protesters not only maintained non-violence but also distributed Melody toffees at the protest site. Some protesters were also seen carrying red roses as a symbol of peace.

#WATCH | #Bhopal: Hundreds Of Students Gather At Board Office Square In Solidarity With Jantar Mantar Protests, Distribute Melody Toffee#MadhyaPradesh #StudentsProtest #MPNews pic.twitter.com/irRK40cMY9 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 24, 2026

GenZ gets creative with protest

While the agenda of the protest remains extremely serious, involving the NEET paper leak and the deteriorating education system in India, the GenZ protesters brought not just their strength but also their creativity to the movement.

Unlike traditional methods, including strikes, rallies and burning effigies, the GenZ protesters chose to create light-hearted but effective slogans, distribute toffees and even carry flowers.

Slogans such as “Gandhi ji ko revive karo” and “Agli baar educated sarkar” were also heard at the site.

FP Photo

FP Photo

FP Photo

FP Photo

People from all age groups attend protest

The movement not only managed to mobilise students from across the country and abroad, but also saw people from all age groups, including working professionals and parents, join the protest over concerns regarding the future of the next generation.

Bhopal also saw participation from protesters of all age groups on Friday evening.

Not only the capital, Madhya Pradesh’s education hub Indore has also been witnessing student protests for the last 27 days.

Along with this, youths also staged demonstrations in Barwani, Sheopur, Betul, Rewa, Satna and Narmadapuram, demanding accountability and action against authorities.

Some protests included rallies, sit-ins, slogans and hunger strikes, along with demands for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.