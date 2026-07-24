NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Row: Centre Agrees To Neutral-Venue Talks With CJP; Key Meeting At Constitution Club Scheduled For 12:30 PM Today | Video | Sourced

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said the government has agreed to their request to hold talks at a neutral venue on Friday and reiterated to push forward their demands, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, one of the core demands of the students.

The discussions will take place at the Constitution Club of India.

The CJP's statement came as its delegation is scheduled to meet Union Ministers at 12.30 PM on Friday for discussions on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and reforms in the examination system.

The development came after activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike at Medanat Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at a hospital.

CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das told reporters that a discussion has been called for and welcomed the government's decision to hold it at a neutral venue.

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"Tomorrow, a discussion has been called for, we are very happy that the government has agreed to our request that it be at a neutral venue. The Constitution Club of India has been chosen," Das said.

CJP spokesperson Vaishnavi Gaur said, "The government has agreed to meet us at a neutral place. We will be putting our demands, which we have been consistent with from the first day. The four demands: Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Second is compensation for the families... All the FIRs on innocent protesters should be gone."

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CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke on Friday said Sonam Wangchuk's life was "far too precious to this country" after he ended his 26-day hunger strike and hailed his extraordinary courage and sacrifice.

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He noted that Sonam Wangchuk "put his own life in danger" for "awakening the conscience of an entire nation."

In a post on X, Dipke said, "We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. Thank you, sir, for your extraordinary courage and sacrifice. By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation. Your life is far too precious to this country."

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Dipke further said, "The Cockroach Janta Party's peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns."

Sonam Wangchuk ended his hunger strike after 26 days on Friday in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh and senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh at Medanta Hospital.

In a post on X, Wangchuk said that the step has been taken after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country.

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"Just now in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda & Dr. Jitendra Singh and the senior leaders of Apex Body of Leh Ladakh I finally broke my fast after 26 days. Earlier 65 in members of parliament from different political parties had visited or signed letters urging me to break the fast. This was done after a long negotiation on various conditions and in view of possible violence in the country. I will explain the conditions in detail in a separate video very soon. meanwhile urge you all to stay very vigilant about not allowing violence of any kind anywhere," Wangchuk said.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that the development reaffirms trust in the Modi government.

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"A short while ago, Sonam Wangchuk broke his fast... It is clear that this decision demonstrates trust in the Modi government... The breaking of his fast also puts a strong stamp of approval on the tough steps the Modi government is taking... PM Modi has made a video. He said that we enacted strict laws against paper leaks in 2024, but in this session, we are introducing a bill to enact even stricter laws. Sonam Wangchuk's subsequent breaking of the fast confirms the Modi government's sensitivity, student well-being, and accountability..."

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) called for nationwide peaceful protests to be held on July 24 (Friday), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)