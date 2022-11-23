Need to spread public awareness about cause of TB, preventive measures and precautions to control disease: Governor Mangubhai Patel

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel said that service work is the most effective means of receiving God's blessings. He instructed to provide financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the TB Association on behalf of Raj Bhavan. The Governor was addressing the members of TB Association, Bhopal at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. He also contributed to the TB Seal campaign.

He said that it is necessary to spread public awareness on a large scale regarding the cause of the disease, preventive measures and precautions to control TB. He said that pamphlets containing information regarding the disease should be distributed in schools. To motivate the patients for regular treatment, dialogue programmes should also be organised with the cured persons.

It is also necessary to give advice and motivation not to consume intoxicating substances. He instructed to set up a health camp and to publicise the time and place of the camp two to three days in advance.

He asked for the initiative to get financial co-operation from local public representatives for the campaign. Chairman of TB Association, Bhopal Jaipal Sachdev gave the welcome address giving information about the works being done with the help of the members of the committee.

Giving details of the activities of the Association, honorary secretary Dr Manoj Verma said that programmes have been organised in co-ordination with the School Education Department on an intensive level for awareness in schools. Awareness rallies, exhibitions, health check-up, medicine distribution and tree plantation programmes have been held. A meeting of the Sarvdharm Samiti (All Religion Committee) has also been held.

