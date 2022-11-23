Enforce child protection laws in best interest of children: CP tells police officers in Bhopal

Guest addressing Child Protection Workshop in Bhopal on Wednesday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of police (CP)Makrand Deouskar has asked the officers to ensure that child protection laws are enforced in the best interest of the children.

Police officers should ensure that no wrong is done to a child and enforce law enacted for their protection, said the commissioner addressing Leadership Child Protection Workshop on Wednesday. The workshop was organised jointly by Bhopal Police Commissionerate, UNICEF Madhya Pradesh and Aarambh Sanstha.

Deouskar said that workshops will be held to create awareness on child protection and check crime against children. The workshop will be organised in residential colonies and slum areas at Zonal level,

In the workshop the police officers were given information on amendments made in law for children, model rules of the Juvenile Justice Act and others. Discussion on Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act was also held at the workshop.

Aarambh Sanstha director Archana Sahai discussed the provisions and procedures related to the POCSO Act. The issues cropping up while registering the cases related to POCSO Act were also discussed at the workshop. Discussion on the Victim Compensation Scheme was also held.

Child Protection Officer, UNICEF Madhya Pradesh Advaita Marathe shared information about the common positive initiatives and efforts of the Police Department and UNICEF Madhya Pradesh.

At the beginning of the workshop, the data of crimes against children and action taken on them in Bhopal district in the past one year were presented by PHQ Deputy Commissioner of Police Vineet Kapoor.