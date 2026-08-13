‘Need One Nation, One Legislation And One Leader,’ MP CM Mohan Yadav While Reiterates UCC Demand | VIDEO

‘We Need One Nation, One Legislation And One Leader,’ Says MP CM Mohan Yadav While Reiterating UCC Demand | VIDEO | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday reiterated the need of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), asserting that a country with “One nation, One legislation and One leader” should have a single law instead of separate legislations.

Speaking about the UCC, Yadav said there was a need for one common legislation for the entire country. He added that Madhya Pradesh passed the UCC through legislation with the same objective.

“Jab anekta me ekta ki baat karte hain, jab sarv dharam sadbhav ki baat karte hain. Jab sabka saath sabke vikas, sabke vishwas, sabke pryas ki baat karte hain, jab jiyo aur jeene do ki baat karte hain, to shabdon se nahi ho sakta. Usko maidan me hakeeqat me utarne ki zaroorat hai,” he said.

(When we talk about unity in diversity, when we talk about harmony among all religions, when we talk about ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, and when we talk about ‘live and let live’, it cannot remain limited to words. It needs to be implemented on the ground in reality.)

जब एक देश, एक विधान, एक प्रधान है, तो अलग-अलग विधान कैसे हो सकते हैं?



एक ही विधान की जरूरत है। मध्यप्रदेश ने इसी संकल्प के साथ UCC को विधि-विधान से पारित किया। pic.twitter.com/qLad2GnLB8 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 13, 2026

The Chief Minister said a unified legal framework would ensure consistency and reflect the idea of equality across the nation. His remarks came while highlighting the state government’s decision to bring in UCC-related legislation.

What is UCC?

UCC (Uniform Civil Code) refers to a common set of personal laws that would apply equally to all citizens of India, regardless of their religion, in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption and succession.

Currently, many personal matters in India are governed by different religious laws and customs.

For example, Hindu, Muslim, Christian and other communities have separate personal laws in certain areas. The idea behind the UCC is to replace these different personal laws with a single common law applicable to everyone.

When was UCC introduced in MP?

Madhya Pradesh introduced its Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, 2026 in the state Assembly on July 20, 2026, during the Monsoon Session. The Bill was approved by the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on July 19, 2026, before being tabled in the Assembly.