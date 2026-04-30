Nearly 80 Buffaloes Disappear In MP Village Overnight, Spark Panic Among Residents

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) Around 80 buffaloes disappeared overnight from a village in Bhind district, sparking panic among villagers. The incident took place in Nagar Ka Purva village under the Civil Lines police station area.

According to reports, the theft occurred late night in a small settlement of the village, where around 8 to 10 families resides. By morning, residents woke up only to find their buffaloes missing, leading to chaos and fear in the community.

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Villagers suspect that the thieves drove the buffaloes towards nearby ravines, a terrain often used by criminal gangs to evade capture. The scale of the theft has raised concerns that a gang was involved, as moving such a large number of animals is not easy.

Police officials believe the gang may have connections with neighbouring Rajasthan. It is suspected that the accused may have stolen cattle for slaughtering purpose. Search operations have been launched in the ravines and adjoining border areas. An FIR has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

The incident has left villagers in distress, as livestock is a primary source of livelihood for many families in the region.

Goats Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Morena

Similarly, another horrific incident involving animals was reported in Morena-- Bhind's neighbour on Wednesday. Over a dozen goats belonging to a farmer were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ganeshpura village.

The farmer, Rakesh, has accused a local man, Prem Singh, of deliberately poisoning the animals. According to Rakesh, the goats were grazing near a well when the accused allegedly fed them a toxic substance. Soon after, the animal’s condition worsened rapidly, and they died one by one.

Rakesh, who depends on goat farming for his livelihood, said the accused had earlier threatened to harm his livestock, but he did not take it seriously at the time.

The incident has sparked anger among villagers. Police reached the spot after receiving information and have begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of death.