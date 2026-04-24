Madhya Pradesh April 24, 2026, Weather Update: Temperatures Cross 43°C In State; Heatwave Alert In Morena, Bhind, Seoni & More

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Hot winds coming from Rajasthan have sharply increased temperatures across Madhya Pradesh, creating heatwave-like conditions in several regions.

Cities including Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Narmadapuram, and Sagar are experiencing intense heat, making daily life difficult for residents.

Weather Forecast

The weather department has predicted some relief toward the end of April. Rain and thunderstorms are likely in districts such as Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Seoni, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, and Anuppur on April 27 due to a western disturbance.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Bhopal, a heatwave alert has been issued for 11 districts on Friday. These include Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, Seoni, Ratlam, Jhabua, Dhar, and Alirajpur. Due to the rising heat, authorities in Narmadapuram have announced school holidays to ensure the safety of children.

On Thursday, temperatures across the state were recorded up to 4.2°C above normal. Narmadapuram was the hottest, with a maximum temperature of 43.8°C. Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district recorded 43.4°C, while Nowgong touched 43°C. Other cities like Sidhi, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Raisen, and Ratlam also saw temperatures crossing 42°C.

Among the major cities, Jabalpur recorded 41.6°C, Bhopal 41°C, Gwalior 40.8°C, Indore 40.6°C, and Ujjain 40°C. Nights are also unusually warm, with minimum temperatures ranging between 25°C and 27°C. This may lead to “warm night” conditions, where the night temperature remains significantly above normal, offering little relief from the daytime heat.

Meanwhile, people have been advised to take precautions. Officials suggest drinking plenty of water, avoiding direct sunlight during afternoon hours, and wearing light cotton clothes. Special care is recommended for children and the elderly as the heat continues to rise across the state.