NCB Seizes Over 1 Kg Charas Worth ₹25 Lakh From Kerala-Bound Passenger At ISBT In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Narcotics Control Bureau has seized more than 1 kilogram of Charas worth Rs 25 lakh from a passenger at ISBT Bhopal, officials said on Wednesday.

Acting on the specific intelligence input, the NCB officials raided a Bus coming from New Delhi and was heading towards Kerala.

The accused resident of Kerala found carrying the industry level Charas in his baggage.

With the help of a field testing kit, it was confirmed that the substance was Charas.

The operation was conducted with the help of Govindpura police.

Officials informed that the accused told police that he was scheduled to reach Hyderabad first and then to Kerala.

The police have started the investigation to find out the supply chain of the drug trail, officials said.