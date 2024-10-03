Navratri 2024: Replicas of Ram Temple, Hinglaj Shakti Peeth, & Baba Amarnath Dham In Bhopal

New market pandal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees will be able to see grand replica of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Hinglaj Shakti Peeth in Pakistan, Amarnath shrine in J&K, Disneyland in US in the city. Leading Durga Utsav Samitis have themed their gaba pandals and tableaux on these famous destinations. Free Press talked with organisers to know more about pandals.

Ram Mandir

The pandal at Bittan Market is themed on Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Hariom Khatik, convener of Jai Maa Vaishnav Durga Bittan Haat Bazar Samiti said that they have spent nearly Rs 1.25 crore on pandal, which will be spread over 25,000 sq feet.

The 12-foot idol of Durga alone cost them Rs 40 lakh. Thermocol, cloth, plywood and bamboo have been used in construction of pandal. It took 50 workers to complete the work in 75 days. Pandal will remain closed from 12 noon to 4 pm.

Bittan Market Pandal | FP Photo

Hinglaj Shakti Peeth

The New Market Vyapari Durga Utsav Samiti has come out with a replica of Hinglaj Shakti Peeth situated in Pakistan. It is spread over 6,500 sq feet, costs Rs 45 lakh and was built by 60 artistes from West Bengal. Samiti convener Ajay Agrawal said, “It is a place revered by Hindus. Hinglaj temple was not built, the idol is swayambhu (self-manifested).”

New Market pandal |

Samiti wants to make people aware of temple, which, he said, was part of Akhand Bharat. The pandal will open at 4.30 pm and close after devotees leave. Aarti will be held at 7.30 pm.

Disneyland

At 10 number bus stop, the devotees will be able to visit Disneyland, the world famous theme park in California, USA. Children will be able to meet popular cartoon characters and characters from children’s stories like Hulk, Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, Doraemon and Cinderella at the pandal spread over one acre.

1O number bus stop pandal | FP Photo

Made of foam and cloth, it took one-and-a-half months to build. The total cost was Rs 40 lakh. The Durga idol will cover 20 feet by 30 feet area.

Baba Amarnath

At Vijay Market in Berkhera, the pandal will be themed on Amarnath Dham situated in Anantnag district of Kashmir. President of Vijay Market Durga Utsav Samiti, Rambabu Sharma said that this was the 36th year of samiti.

Vijay Market pandal | FP Photo

The shivling will be of ice and the devotees will also see snow on their way to the cave. The replica is 60 feet by 65 feet and took 20 days to build by a team led by Kartik Dada.