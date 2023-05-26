NAU-TAPA’S 1ST DAY: Sharp drop in day temp in Bhopal, other places in MP; intense heat continues at noon

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sharp drop in the day temperature was recorded in Bhopal and other places in the state on the first day of Nautapa which started on Thursday. However, the state continued to experience intense heat.

The meteorological department attributed this change in weather to a north-south trough extending from southeast Madhya Pradesh to south interior Karnataka across Vidarbha and north interior Karnataka.

The maximum temperature in Bhopal during the day on Wednesday was 38.8 degrees Celsius with a drop of 2.9 degrees Celsius while it recorded night temperature of 25.4 degrees Celsius.

Indore recorded the day temperature at 37.4 degrees Celsius after a drop of 1.7 degrees Celsius while it recorded night temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius.

Shivpuri recorded a drop of 7.8 degrees Celsius in day temperature settling at 36.2 degrees Celsius. Chhindwara recorded 40.2 while Damoh recorded 40.0 degrees Celsius.

Very few cities recorded 40 degree Celsius or above. Narsinghpur recorded 43.8 degrees Celsius while Khajuraho recorded 40.5 degrees Celsius after a drop of 4.5 degrees Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, moderate thunderstorm with lightning is likely to continue over Sehore, Satna, Sidhi and Singrauli along with light thunderstorm with lightning over Maihar, Panna, Shahdol, Damoh, South Bhopal, Shivpuri and Narmadapuram districts. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely to continue over South Bhopal, Sheopur Kalan and Umaria districts in the night hours.

Western disturbance over the Northern plain and an induced cyclonic circulation is present over Punjab and adjoining Pakistan. A trough is extending from Punjab to West Bengal. A cyclonic circulation is over Jharkhand and adjoining areas. Another cyclonic circulation is over Bangladesh. A north-south trough is extending from southeast Madhya Pradesh to south interior Karnataka across Vidarbha and north interior Karnataka. Light rain occurred over southeast Madhya Pradesh. Light to moderate rain and dust storms are possible over parts of North Madhya Pradesh.

