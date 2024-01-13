National Youth Day Celebrated: Conspiracy Was Hatched To Break Ram Setu, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A conspiracy was hatched to break Ram Setu. Its age was said to be 17 lakh years old. On this basis, we can say how old the ideals of our Rama are, said chief minister Mohan Yadav while addressing the National Youth Day programme at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre on Friday.

If any ruler, including Hanuman, was considered to love every living being, then it was Lord Ram, Yadav added.

He mentioned the grandeur of ongoing construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, associating Lord Rama with ideal qualities of a son, father and a ruler.

Yadav lauded the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Wherever PM takes charge, miracles happen. Recently, PM’s visit to Lakshadweep resulted in cancellation of thousands of flights to Maldives,” Yadav added.

Acknowledging the achievements of young entrepreneurs in various fields, Yadav felicitated recipients of National Youth Award. He presented cash prize of Rs 50 lakh each to Asian Games 2023 silver medallists Neha Thakur (cycling), Preeti Rajak (shooting) and Kapil Parmar (judo). Five other athletes received Rs 25 lakh each. They are Arjun Singh (canoe kayaking), Manish Kaurav (para canoeing), Sushila Chanu (hockey) and Gajendra Singh (para canoeing).