National Work from Home Day on May 17: New normal that became blessing for many

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Covid-19 altered many professions and the way people worked. One such change is work from home (WFH).

The youths accepted WFH as the new normal. Many of them loved the concept so much that some even switched jobs when their organisations ended WFH period. The remote work trend was initially forced on employees due to pandemic. However, after two years, remote working became the new normal and as things settled down, new habits were formed.

A study by job site SCIKEY in 2022 revealed that 82% of employees prefer working from home instead of going back to the office. On the eve of Work from Home Day, Free Press asked city’s youths about their WFH journey and how it impacted their life.

Money saving

Rajarshi Narvariya, 25, an IITian and MBA, said: “I loved WFH because it saved my money on commuting. Along with this, I also became tech-savvy. It provided more freedom and flexibility than office setting. And it was convenient too. I could just work from my home desk with a good view and enjoy good home-cooked food.”

Easy for introverts

Richa Singh, 20, a sports reporter, said: "My organisation works remotely and we have never faced any issue. As a student, working remotely helps me navigate both college and work smoothly. It saves travel time, which means more me time. As an introvert and someone who has social anxiety, it saves the hassle of unnecessary communication.”

More family time

Abhijeet, 25, a copywriter, said: “WFH made me realise that I do not have to wait till the weekend to spend time with my family. It can be a 5-minute break between days. I felt more relaxed than I did in office. By working from home, my day turned out well. It made my life healthy. I get to travel to a new place every week while still working as effectively as from an office, which is even better.”

