National Commission for Women takes exception to Jitu Patwari’s tweet on women

BHOPAL: A tweet of former minister Jitu Patwari, known for courting controversies, kicked up a row on Wednesday.

Patwari twitted: Instead of giving birth to a son, the Central Government has delivered five daughters like note ban, GST, price rise, unemployment and inflation. But it has failed to bear a son, called Vikas (development).

Taking an exception to the tweet, the BJP brought the issue to the notice of the National Women’s Commission.

Chairperson of the NWC Rekha Sharma said the tweet was offensive and it would be taken into consideration.