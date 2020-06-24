National Commission for Women takes exception to Jitu Patwari’s tweet on women

BHOPAL: A tweet of former minister Jitu Patwari, known for courting controversies, kicked up a row on Wednesday.
Patwari twitted: Instead of giving birth to a son, the Central Government has delivered five daughters like note ban, GST, price rise, unemployment and inflation. But it has failed to bear a son, called Vikas (development).
Taking an exception to the tweet, the BJP brought the issue to the notice of the National Women’s Commission.
Chairperson of the NWC Rekha Sharma said the tweet was offensive and it would be taken into consideration.
Senior journalist Mayra Shakeel said the president of the Congress Party is also a woman. Patwari should not have used such offensive words against them, she said.
When Patwari’s twit became controversial he had to give a clarification that as far as daughters are concerned, they are like goddesses. He said the comparison was made with Vikas (development).
BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said the Congress was so fed up with daughters that they stopped the Kanyadaan Scheme. The remark has been trolled through Patwari’s twitter handle.It is not for the first time that Patwari’s statements became controversial. He has always courted controversy through his remarks. It is because of his aggressiveness that the Congress had to cut a sorry figure several times.
CM demands Patwari’s ouster
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged Congress president Sonia Gandhi to expel Jitu Patwari from the party for his controversial remark on women. He wanted to know whether giving birth to a girl child is a sin. Patwari’s tweet offended all women, he said, adding that, Naina Sahni had been thrown into a Tandoor and Sarla Mishra and Priti Shrivastava murdered. He wanted how long the Congress leaders would continue to offend women.
