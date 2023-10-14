Nath Makes Priyanka To Offer False Guarantees: CM

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has reacted sharply to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi making the announcement that her party, if voted to power in Madhya Pradesh, would offer scholarship up to Rs 1,500 to school students.

"Kamal Nath made Rahul Gandhi to make false promises in previous elections. Now, he is making Priyanka Gandhi to offer false guarantees," Chouhan said while interacting with media persons at CM House on Friday. He said Priyanka Gandhi made the announcement without going through it. “I have seen the video.

She sat down after making many announcements. Then, Congress leaders stood up and asked her to make one more announcement. She did not know what announcement she needed to make,” he said. Adding that Congress leaders appeared confused on the dais during programme in Mandla, Chouhan said, “Madam (Priyanka) said she has been apprised of one more announcement. Education from Class 1 to Class 12 will be free.

Kamal Nath interrupted her and made correction in her speech. She said you (Nath) should speak. She later said she has to make the announcement.” “In her speech, she said scholarship to students will be given every year.

Randeep Surjewala corrected her that scholarship will be given to every student. But she told him that it is written in papers that scholarship will be given annually,” Chouhan added. He accused Kamal Nath of stopping distribution of laptop to students when Congress was in power.

