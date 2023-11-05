Nath Is Defective Model: CM

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressed a series of public rallies in support of party candidates in Bandhavgarh, Byohari, Dohani, Churhat, Singhawal, Chitrangi, Singrauli on Sunday. Taking on Congress, he said, "Kamal Nath means corruption model, transfer industry model. This is a defective model and if it comes to power, then it will work to make Madhya Pradesh BIMARU again.” He further said that if Kamal Nath model came to power, then it would also stop money given under Ladli Behna Yojana. He alleged that some Congress leaders were intimidating women self-help group women. He warned that he would not spare those who raised finger against women in the state.

He added that being Mama meant guarantee of free education, social security. Talking about Ladli Behna, he said Dhanteras would be celebrated on November 10. Hence, money will be deposited into the accounts of beneficiaries on November 7 so that they can purchase for festival, he added.

