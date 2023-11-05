MP Weather Updates: Bhopal Heat Reaches 33.5 Degrees, Nights Are 16 Degrees Cold; Similar Temperature Expected Till November 15

FP Photo



Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first week of November witnesses summer-like heat where the mercury has reached 33.5 degrees celsius of day temperature. Between the years 2023 to 2023, this is the first time when the November days are more than 33 degrees hot.

According to meteorologists, the days will be similarly hot and nights will be slightly cold.

Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said that generally: The average day temperature in November remains between 29 degrees and 11 to 12 degrees at night. Since, this time there is an effect of Western Disturbance, there has not been much drop in mercury during day and night. Similar weather will prevail from 15th to 20th November.

After November 20, the state will be considerably cold. However, day temperatures may already drop slightly due to cold winds.

Night Temperature Around 16-17 Degrees

Another western disturbance is becoming active from 7th November. As a result, the night temperature is expected to remain constant for the next three to four days. The temperature will remain between 16 to 17 degrees.

Summer-Like Heat

Tikamgarh recorded the highest temperature of 34 degrees on Saturday. At the same time, the temperature was 33.5 degrees in Bhopal, 31.4 degrees in Indore, 32.8 degrees in Gwalior, 33.2 degrees in Damoh, 33.8 degrees in Mandla, 33.3 degrees in Narmadapuram, 33 degrees in Ujjain, Shivpuri and Ratlam. The lowest in Pachmarhi was 27.8 degrees.

Increase In Night Temperatures

Night temperatures have also increased in many cities, instead of dropping. On Saturday, the night temperature in Bhopal was 16.5 degrees, Gwalior 16.3 degrees, Indore 17 degrees, Ratlam 17.8 degrees, Ujjain 16 degrees, Narmadapuram 16.8 degrees, Datia 16.1 degrees, Damoh 16.5 degrees, Khajuraho 16.4 degrees, Narsinghpur. The temperature was 19.4 degrees, Sagar 18.4 degrees, Sidhi 19 degrees and Tikamgarh 17 degrees Celsius.