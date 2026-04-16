Narrow Escape For Gwalior Mayor After Bikers Smash Windshield Of Her Car Near Maksi

Gwalior Mayor Escapes Car Attack Near Maksi; Bike-Borne Suspects Smash Windshield, Flee Spot |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior Municipal Corporation Mayor and Congress leader Dr Shobha Satish Sikarwar had a narrow escape after her car was attacked by bike-borne suspects on Maksi Road in Ujjain late Wednesday night.

Sikarwar had left for Ujjain in the evening along with her daughter, a bodyguard and a driver to visit the Mahakaleshwar and Mangaleshwar temples. Around midnight, while passing through a deserted stretch near Maksi, two men on a motorcycle approached from the front and smashed the car’s windshield with an iron rod.

The sudden attack caused panic inside the vehicle. The bodyguard stepped out to respond, but the suspects had fled by then. No one in the car was injured.

Following the incident, the Mayor’s group contacted Congress MLA Dr Satish Sikarwar, her husband, who confirmed the attack. The Ujjain SP was also informed.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving the information, set up roadblocks in the surrounding area and launched a search operation. No arrests have been made so far.

Police sources said the area near Maksi is isolated and has reported robbery cases in the past. Investigators suspect the car was targeted with the intention of looting.

Sikarwar said the Mayor is safe and the local police have been informed. An investigation is underway to identify the suspects and ascertain the motive behind the attack.