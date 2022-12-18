e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalNarmadapuram: Police act against riders without helmets, Rs 35,000 collected as fine

Narmadapuram: Police act against riders without helmets, Rs 35,000 collected as fine

The check drives were carried out at BSNL trijunction, NMV trijunction as well as in front of Dehat police station and Kotwali police station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 18, 2022, 09:47 PM IST
article-image
Check drive on in Naramadapuram |
Follow us on

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A team comprising traffic police officials as well as Kotwali and Dehat police station personnel conducted a helmet check drive in Narmadapuram on Saturday.

As many as 150 two-wheeler riders without helmets, riders ferrying multiple people on two-wheelers and those riding without a number plate were penalised during the drive. A sum of Rs 35,000 was collected as fine. Those fined included three police personnel.

The Narmadapuram police stated that the drive was conducted on orders of Superintendent of Police Dr Gurkaran Singh

The check drives were carried out at BSNL trijunction, NMV trijunction as well as in front of Dehat police station and Kotwali police station of Narmadapuram.

Read Also
Haryana: 7-8 vehicles collided with each other due to fog in Yamunanagar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Narmdapuram: Elderly couple charred to death in sleep

Narmdapuram: Elderly couple charred to death in sleep

Gwalior: Police foil bid to break ATM in Hazira area

Gwalior: Police foil bid to break ATM in Hazira area

Shivpuri: 27-year-old Brajesh Manjhi crawls from pillar to post for Ayushman card

Shivpuri: 27-year-old Brajesh Manjhi crawls from pillar to post for Ayushman card

Morena: Six listed criminals arrested in last 24 hours under special police drive

Morena: Six listed criminals arrested in last 24 hours under special police drive

Narmadapuram: Police act against riders without helmets, Rs 35,000 collected as fine

Narmadapuram: Police act against riders without helmets, Rs 35,000 collected as fine