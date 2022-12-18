Narmadapuram: Police act against riders without helmets, Rs 35,000 collected as fine

Check drive on in Naramadapuram |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A team comprising traffic police officials as well as Kotwali and Dehat police station personnel conducted a helmet check drive in Narmadapuram on Saturday.

As many as 150 two-wheeler riders without helmets, riders ferrying multiple people on two-wheelers and those riding without a number plate were penalised during the drive. A sum of Rs 35,000 was collected as fine. Those fined included three police personnel.

The Narmadapuram police stated that the drive was conducted on orders of Superintendent of Police Dr Gurkaran Singh

The check drives were carried out at BSNL trijunction, NMV trijunction as well as in front of Dehat police station and Kotwali police station of Narmadapuram.