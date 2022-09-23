Narmadapuram: BJYM burns effigy of Congress leader KK Mishra

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): While calling out the derogatory comments made allegedly against Brahmin caste by the Congress leader KK Mishra, the BJYM workers staged protests in front of Narmadapuram BJP office on Thursday.

The BJP Yuva Morcha took to the protests after being directed by the District President of BJYM,Deepak Mahalaha on Thursday. During the protests, the BJYM workers burnt the effigy of the Congress leader Mishra and raised slogans, Mishra murdabad, KK Mishra maafi maango.

While talking to the media, Narmadapuram circle president of the party, Sundaram Agarwal stated that Congress leader Mishra must seek public apology for the derogatory comments he had made against the people belonging to Brahmin caste. He also said that the president of MP Congress, Kamal Nath should expel Mishra from the Congress party for this.

During this, District Treasurer Lokesh Tiwari, District Office Minister Prashant Dixit, Keshav Urmil, Vijay Chouksey, Manish Pardeshi, Rahul Patwa, District Vice president of BJP Yuva morcha, Rupesh Rajput, District IT in-charge, Ankit Saini, Piyush Dubey, Vishal Dewan, Shivank Rawat, Durgesh Mishra and other workers of BJP Yuva morcha were present.