Narela Constituency Watch: Voters Share ‘Choice’ In Casting Vote

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Voters of Narela constituency of Bhopal district participated in voting process to elect their leader for coming five years. From Congress Manoj Shukla, from BJP minister Vishwas Sarang including 23 candidates are in election fray.

The polling percentage of the year 2018 was 66.01% in the year 2013 the polling percentage 65.14%. while filing this report the polling percentage of the constituency was 64.24% wich was little low as compared to last elections.

People waited for their turn to cast their votes and when some feels that they waited for long they went away, but they returned back to cast their vote. Women voters seen enthusiastic in practicing their votes, they are known to cover their choice, but this time, they happily expressed their ‘choice’ openly.

A son and mother came to vote, they said that they had put their choice for ‘candidate and for development’. They had voted for the ‘known face’ of the area. An elderly couple also shared that they had voted for candidate, who they know for years.

The constituency also witnessed some of unpleasant incident on the polling day. A video surfaced on social media in which the minister Sarang was seen pushing a Congress supporter. Later it was alleged that the Congress supporter was slapped by Sarang’s supporter.

The incident occurred in Ashbaag area near Hind Convent School. After getting information the Congress candidate Manoj Shukla also reached the spot, the district administration took the charge and restore normalcy in the area.

It is claimed that few unidentified miscreants tried to threat voters outside the Lala Lajpat Nagar community hall where the polling was going on.

