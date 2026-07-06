Nanded-Tanakpur Weekly Express To Start Regular Service From July 12 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Railway authorities have announced the regular operation of Train No. 17631/17632 Nanded-Tanakpur-Nanded Weekly Express, providing relief to passengers from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra.

The train will start its regular service from July 12, 2026.

The new weekly train will improve direct rail connectivity between several major cities, including Gwalior, Jhansi, Bina, Itarsi, Khandwa and Akola.

The train will run every Sunday from Nanded at 11:40 pm. It will pass through multiple important stations such as Akola, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bina, Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantt, Mathura, Bareilly and others before reaching Tanakpur at 5:55 am on Tuesday.

On the return journey, Train No. 17632 will depart from Tanakpur every Tuesday at 9:00 am and reach Gwalior at 8:40 pm the same day. It will arrive back in Nanded at 4:30 pm on Wednesday.

Railway officials said the new service will strengthen rail connectivity between northern and central India.

Passengers from the Gwalior region will get direct train access to Tanakpur and Nanded without changing trains.

The service is expected to benefit travellers going for religious trips, tourism, education and business.

The train will have 32 coaches, including two AC second class, four AC third class, 11 sleeper coaches, eight general coaches and four women’s general coaches.

Officials said the large number of coaches will ensure comfortable travel for passengers.

Railway officials added that the regular operation of this train will make long-distance travel easier and more convenient for passengers across the region.