Muslim Woman Jail Officer Marries Hindu Murder Convict In Chhatarpur, Bajrang Dal Performs Kanyadaan

Muslim Woman Jail Officer Marries Former Murder Convict In Chhatarpur, Bajrang Dal Performs Kanyadaan | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): An unsual love story came to light from Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur, where a Muslim woman jail officer married a Hindu man who had earlier served a life sentence in a murder case.

According to information, the two tied the knot on May 5 at a marriage hall in Lavkushnagar according to Hindu rituals and Vedic traditions, and now, the wedding has become the talk of the town.

FP Photo

Bajrang Dal performs Kanyadaan

An interesting aspect of the wedding was that the bride’s family members did not attend the ceremony. In their absence, Bajrang Dal workers performed the kanyadaan ritual during the wedding.

According to information, Firoza Khatoon, a resident of Rewa, is posted as an Assistant Jail Superintendent at Satna Central Jail.

During her duty inside the jail, she came in contact with Dharmendra Singh, a resident of Chandla who was serving a life sentence in a murder case.

Sources said Firoza Khatoon was working as the warrant in-charge in the jail, while Dharmendra Singh used to handle warrant-related work assigned inside the prison.

During this period, the two started talking regularly and gradually became friends. Over time, the friendship turned into love.

Reports said Dharmendra Singh was convicted in the 2007 murder case of Chandla Nagar Parishad vice-president Krishna Dutt Dixit.

According to the case details, Dixit was murdered and his body was later buried in the ground to hide the crime. In the sensational case, Dharmendra Singh was sentenced to life imprisonment.

After spending nearly 14 years in jail, he was released on the basis of good conduct. He had reportedly been living outside prison for 4 four years.

Ignoring religious and social differences, the couple eventually decided to get married.

As news of the marriage spread, the wedding became a subject of discussion from Satna Central Jail to the local areas of Chhatarpur district.

Many people are describing marriage as an example of communal harmony, brotherhood and humanity.