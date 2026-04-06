MP News: Muslim Family Adopts Hindu Orphan Girl In Rajgarh; Marries Her Off To Lover With Sanatani Rituals -- VIDEO

MP News: Muslim Family Adopts Hindu Orphan Girl In Rajgarh; Marries Her Off To Lover With Hindu Rituals -- VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Muslim family set a precedent of secularism after it adopted an orphan Hindu girl and now, is getting her married with her lover according to Sanatani and Hindu tradition.

The story came to light from Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh district after the wedding card turned the talk of the town.

The card mentioned Nandini Parmar as the ‘bride’ and Ansh Parmar as the ‘groom.’ However, what caught people’s attention was the guardian’s name ‘Abdullah Hak Khan.’

The card left the locals surprised and also emotional due to the background story.

The background story

According to information, Nandini Simoliya lost her parents to a road accident and illness in 2010. This is when her elder sister Preeti Khan and her brother-in-law Abdullah Khan adopted the helpless 14-year-old Nandini.

Talking to the media Nandini said, “I was 14 when I lost my parents and started living with my sister’s family. They took care of my studies and all expenses. All these years, I and the family have been following our respective religions cordially (Nandini Hinduism, the family Islam). Now, I am also getting married as per Hindu rituals.”

She also said that her family supported her education until she was a post graduate. She never felt pressured to change her religion.

She further concluded that, “Hindu and Muslims are brothers and sisters and both must remain united.”

मध्य प्रदेश, राजगढ़ जिले के अब्दुल हक खान ने एक अनाथ लड़की नंदिनी सिमोलिया को गोद लिया और बेटी की तरह पाला।



अब अब्दुल हक खान नंदिनी की शादी सनातनी रीति-रिवाजों से कर रहे है।



पिता के तौर पर वह नंदिनी का कन्यादान करेंगे।



वह कहते हैं, "यह रिश्ता खून से नहीं, बल्कि प्यार और अपनापन… pic.twitter.com/erSTmaW1jr — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) April 5, 2026

Muslim guardian to perform Kanyadan

The family is determined to carry out the wedding in the best way possible. All the rituals including Mata Pujan, Haldi, Mehendi, Phere, Reception and Vidai have been planned and are taking place one by one.

Also the guardian, Abdullah Khan, is going to perform the Kanyadan of Nandini.

About the same, Khan said, “Yeh rishta khoon se nahin, balki pyaar aur apnapan se bana hai. Meri beti khush rahe, yehi meri tamanna hai, aur kuch maayne nahin rakhta…(This relationship is not made of blood, but of love and affection. My only wish is for my daughter to be happy, nothing else matters).”