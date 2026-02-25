MP News: Depressed Man Chained For 8 Years After Love Betrayal Rescued In Chhatarpur, Sent For Treatment In Gwalior

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A betrayal in love dealt such a blow to a happy young man that he became severely depressed and was rescued after living in chains for nearly eight years in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur.

According to reports, Sonu Raikwar, 30, a resident of Basari village in the Bamitha police station area worked as a laborer in Delhi. Sonu fell in love with a young woman there, but her infidelity left him devastated.

After returning home from Delhi, he became withdrawn, stopped eating and drinking, and spent most of his time listening to sad songs.

With time his mental conditions deteriorated further, and he grew violent. However, due to financial constraints, his father, Hardas Raikwar, was unable to afford a treatment for his son.

As time passed, Sonu gradually became more aggressive and violent. The family was forced to keep him chained for his own safety and that of others.

Upon receiving the information, Dr. Sanjay Sharma, also known as the "Messiah of Persons with Mental Disability," swung into action. With the assistance of the Women's Police Station in-charge, Pratibha Srivastava, he rescued Sonu and had him medically examined at the district hospital.

Dr. Sharma stated that Sonu can fully recover with proper treatment. He has been presented in court, and the process of sending him to the Gwalior Mental Hospital has begun.

Notably, despite being a person with an intellectual disability, Sonu is a huge fan of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, and he is good at imitating him.

His father, who lives in poverty and is a beggar, now carries a high hope that his son will be able to lead a normal life after treatment.

Dr. Sharma has sent over 1500 mentally ill patients to the Gwalior Hospital for treatment, of whom approximately 1400 have recovered and returned to their families.