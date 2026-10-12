Muslim Members Welcome Pandit Dhirendra Shastri’s Hindu Ekta Yatra 2.0 In MP’s Panna; VIDEO

Unity Beyond Religion! Muslims Welcome Dhirendra Shastri’s Hindu Ekta Yatra In MP’s Ajaygarh | FP Photo

Ajaygarh Hindu Ekta Rath Yatra News (Madhya Pradesh): In a heartwarming display of communal harmony, members of the Muslim community rolled out a warm welcome for Bageshwar Dham's Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri as his Sanatan Hindu Ekta Rath Yatra reached Ajaygarh in Panna district on Sunday, October 11. Breaking religious barriers, Muslim residents greeted the spiritual leader with flower garlands, turning a procession dedicated to Hindu unity into a striking example of brotherhood, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence across religious communities.

The gesture attracted attention as the religious procession, organised to promote Hindu unity and awareness about Sanatan Dharma, received a welcome from members of another faith. The reception highlighted the spirit of communal goodwill during the yatra's passage through Ajaygarh.

Ajaygarh, Madhya Pradesh: Members of the Muslim community welcome Bageshwar Dham Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s Sanatan Hindu Ekta Rath Yatra (Source: Bageshwar Dham) https://t.co/Qkk0u9BptQ — IANS (@ians_india) October 12, 2026

The five-day Sanatan Hindu Ekta Rath Yatra 3.0 began on October 11 and will continue until October 15, covering approximately 500 kilometres across five districts of the Bundelkhand region.

According to the announced schedule, the procession was to travel through Chandranagar, Ajaygarh and Dasahpur before reaching Panna on its opening day.

On October 12, the yatra is scheduled to pass through Amanganj, Mohendra, Simohgarh, Kot and Rehli before reaching Sagar. It will subsequently travel through several towns, including Banda, Shahgarh, Tikamgarh, Jatara, Palera and Nowgong, before reaching Chhatarpur.

Organisers have planned religious programmes, interactions with devotees and activities aimed at strengthening Hindu unity. The campaign also seeks to raise awareness about Sanatan traditions and encourage people to overcome caste-based divisions.

Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, has been advocating Hindu unity through religious gatherings and public programmes.

The welcome extended by Muslim residents in Ajaygarh added an interfaith dimension to the procession, demonstrating how communities with different religious beliefs can express mutual respect.