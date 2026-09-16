Actor Tiger Shroff Visits Bageshwar Dham In Bhiwandi, Seeks Blessings From Bageshwar Sarkar During Ganesh Festival | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff reached Bageshwar Balaji Sanatan Math in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi on Wednesday to take part in the ongoing Ganesh festival 2026 celebrations. The actor offered prayers at the temple, performed rituals and sought blessings from Bageshwar Sarkar. During his spiritual visit, Tiger Shroff also had darshan of Lord Ganesha, Sitaram Darbar, Bageshwar Balaji and Mahadev, making his temple visit a highlight for devotees.

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Tiger Shroff Performs Prayers At Bageshwar Balaji Sanatan Math

During his Bageshwar Balaji Sanatan Math visit, Tiger Shroff had darshan of several deities, including Lord Ganesha, Sitaram Darbar, Bageshwar Balaji and Lord Mahadev. The actor participated in the religious rituals and offered prayers with devotion.

The Tiger Shroff temple visit took place amid the grand Bhiwandi Ganeshotsav celebrations, where devotees have been gathering to participate in various religious programmes. His presence at the temple attracted attention among devotees and visitors.

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Tiger Shroff Takes Blessings From Bageshwar Sarkar

After the prayers, Tiger Shroff met Bageshwar Sarkar and received his blessings. The two also discussed spiritual matters during their meeting. This was not the first time that the actor met Bageshwar Sarkar, as Tiger Shroff had earlier visited him and sought his blessings.

The celebrity temple visit comes during the festive period when several public figures are participating in religious events across Maharashtra.

Tiger Shroff, known for his action-packed Bollywood films and fitness-focused lifestyle, frequently shares moments from his personal and professional life with fans. His latest spiritual visit in Bhiwandi added another public appearance during the ongoing Ganesh festival celebrations.