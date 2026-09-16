Ganpati Bappa Special! Ancient Ganesha With Riddhi-Siddhi, Shubh-Labh Draws Devotees In MP’s Manawar | FP photo

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): The ancient Shri Vakratunda Ganesh temple at Pagara village in Dharampuri tehsil has become a centre of devotion during Ganesh Chaturthi, with devotees arriving for special 'puja', 'abhishekam' and 'aarti'.

Temple priest Pandit Tarun said a distinctive feature of the temple is the idol of Lord Ganesha with his family.

Riddhi-Siddhi and sons Shubh-Labh are enshrined alongside Ganesha in the sanctum sanctorum. Devotees consider this form particularly auspicious.

According to local religious belief, the ancient temple is mentioned in the Narmada Purana. Devotees believe prayers offered here with sincerity are fulfilled.

Another belief associated with the temple concerns the snake god, for whom a special place has been established within the temple complex.

According to the priest, the snake god occasionally enters the sanctum sanctorum to visit Lord Ganesha. Devotees regard such appearances as a blessing and a sign of the temple's divine significance.

For Ganesh Chaturthi, Lord Ganesha has been specially decorated with ornaments. Devotees have been visiting the temple since morning for worship, chanting and 'Maha Aarti'.

The temple is regarded by devotees as an important centre of religious faith and local tradition.

During Ganeshotsav, devotees offer prayers to 'Ganpati Bappa' and seek happiness, prosperity and peace for their families and the region.