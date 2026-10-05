Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Announces 500-Km Sanatan Hindu Ekta Rath Yatra 3.0 In Madhya Pradesh From October 11 | VIDEO

Chhatarpur Bageshwar Dham Announces Route For 500-Km Sanatan Hindu Ekta Rath Yatra 3.0 |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri has announced 500-km long Sanatan Hindu Ekta Rath Yatra 3.0 in Madhya Pradesh. The rally aims to unite all Hindus and blur caste divisions. It is scheduled from October 11 to 15 and will cover five districts. Shastri would interact with devotees and followers of Sanatan Dharma at various places during the journey. He said participants would take a pledge to recite the National Anthem and the Hanuman Chalisa seven times and spread the message of religion, culture and Hindu unity.

Dhirendra Shastri appealed to his followers across the country, particularly those in the five districts through which the procession will pass, to join the yatra. He also urged devotees from nearby villages to attend gatherings wherever the Rath Yatra arrives and participate in the programmes.

#WATCH | Bageshwar Dham Announces 500-KM Long Rath Yatra From Oct 11 To Unite Hindus; Rally To Cover Chhatarpur, Panna And More #MadhyaPradesh #MPnews https://t.co/b3hTjxVNjO — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 5, 2026

Bageshwar Dham devotees and Sundarkand Mandals will invite followers across the country by distributing yellow rice, traditionally used as an invitation offering. Speaking in the Bundeli dialect, Shastri also appealed to followers of Sanatan Dharma to join the journey and make a spiritual contribution to the cause.

Rath Yatra schedule and route

Oct 11, Sunday: The yatra will start from Damdanat Marriage House and proceed through Chandranagar, Ajaygarh, Dasahpur and Panna.

Oct 12, Monday: The yatra will pass through Amanganj, Pai, Mohendra Hat, Dahandoriya, Simohgarh, Kot and Rehli before reaching Sagar.

Oct 13, Tuesday: The procession will pass through Karapur, Banda, Shahgarh, Badagaon, Tikamgarh, Jatara, Palera and Nowgong before reaching Chhatarpur.

Route details for Oct 14 and Oct 15 are yet to be confirmed.

According to the schedule, the yatra will have 20-minute breaks and a 90-minute lunch break. Stage programmes will last between 30 and 45 minutes.

The listed halt and programme locations include Ashram Raghulil Palace and Madhuvan Palace in Ajaygarh, a stadium in Amanganj, Shri Gaurishankar Temple, Shri Radhika Palace, Shri Balaji Temple, the Mandi premises and SPG College.