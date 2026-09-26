Four Reportedly Killed, Several Injured In Bolero-Truck Collision In MP’s Chhatarpur | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were reportedly killed and several others injured when a Bolero carrying a family collided with a truck near Chauka village on Saturday in Chhatarpur. The accident occurred within the limits of Matguwan police station in Chhatarpur district. Police have yet to officially confirm the number of deaths and injuries.

Preliminary information suggests the people travelling in the Bolero were from the Bijawar area. Women and children are reportedly among the injured. The identities of those who died and the condition of the injured had not been officially confirmed at the time of reporting.

Eyewitnesses said the force of the collision left the Bolero badly damaged. Residents nearby heard the crash and rushed to help those inside the vehicle. Some occupants were reportedly trapped, and local people helped bring them out as others called for assistance.

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Police and administrative teams reached the site after being informed of the accident. They began relief and rescue work, while the injured were reportedly taken to hospital for treatment. Officials were working to identify everyone involved and contact their families.

The exact number of people travelling in the Bolero remains unclear. Authorities have also not confirmed how many were taken to hospital or whether any of the injured are in critical condition. Those details are expected to become clearer after police complete their initial checks at the scene and hospitals.

The cause of the collision has not been established. Police have not said whether either vehicle was speeding or provided an account of how the two vehicles came into contact. The truck driver’s identity and condition were also not immediately available.

Police are examining the circumstances of the crash. Further information, including a confirmed casualty count and the names of those involved, is awaited from officials.