MP’s Chhatarpur Youth Jailed In Dubai After Alleged ID Misuse, Family Seeks Help | FP Photo

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The family of a Chhatarpur youth, who had travelled to Dubai in search of employment and is currently lodged in a jail there, has appealed to the government, district administration and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for help in bringing him back to India.

The youth has been identified as Amar Kushwaha, son of Balwan Kushwaha. His family alleged that he was sent to Dubai for employment through an agent identified as Pappu but later became embroiled in a case there under circumstances they claim were fraudulent.

According to Amar's father, his son's identification documents were allegedly misused to open a bank account. He further alleged that forged documents, including fake tickets, were prepared using his details, following which Amar was arrested and lodged in Dubai's Al Barsha Jail.

The allegations made by the family have not been independently verified.

The family claimed Amar has been in jail for around 15 to 20 days. They said two other people who had travelled with him have already returned to India, while Amar remains in Dubai.

Balwan said the family has been approaching officials seeking intervention for his son's return. Distressed over the situation, the family has requested authorities to provide Amar with necessary legal assistance and facilitate his safe repatriation.

They have also sought an impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the case, including the alleged misuse of Amar's identity and documents, to establish his exact role, if any, in the matter.

The family has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian authorities concerned to coordinate with officials in Dubai and extend assistance to Amar.

Meanwhile, Chhatarpur Superintendent of Police Rajat Saklecha said police have received a complaint regarding the matter. He assured that all possible assistance would be provided to the family in connection with the case.